Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,771,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,549.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,771,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,778.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 87,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $132,653.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,913,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,212.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 357,217 shares of company stock worth $593,641. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

