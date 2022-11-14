Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunworks by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.35 on Monday. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

