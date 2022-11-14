Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $124,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FibroGen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

