Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

