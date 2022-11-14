Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $149,000 Stock Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VirnetX by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VirnetX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VHC opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.23.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

