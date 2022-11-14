Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $150,000 Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.85 on Monday. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.15.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

LifeVantage Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.