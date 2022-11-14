Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $150,000 Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.
LifeVantage Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
