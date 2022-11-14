Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,105 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 377,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 216,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 11.7 %

BBIO stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BridgeBio Pharma

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

