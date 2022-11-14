Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $83,000 Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in McEwen Mining by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McEwen Mining Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

