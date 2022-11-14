Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atreca

In other news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $178,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock worth $62,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atreca Stock Up 4.2 %

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.48 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Atreca Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.