Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Atreca
In other news, CEO John A. Orwin sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $37,216.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $178,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock worth $62,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.48 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Atreca Profile
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
