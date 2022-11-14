Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 108.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,021,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

