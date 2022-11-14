Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $135,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

