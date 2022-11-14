Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $40,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Stock Up 6.1 %

CRIS stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.66. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

