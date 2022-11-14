Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $40,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $21,578,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gritstone bio Profile

Several research firms recently commented on GRTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

