Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $50,000 in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFGP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFGP stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

