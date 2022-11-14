Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $62,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 78.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

