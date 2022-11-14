Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $85,000 in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Personalis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of PSNL opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.