Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $804.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

