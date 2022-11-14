Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,406 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in comScore were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 38.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in comScore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 167,496 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,403 shares of company stock worth $418,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

comScore stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

