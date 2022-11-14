Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

