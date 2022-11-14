Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Eros STX Global Price Performance

NYSE ESGC opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Eros STX Global Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.