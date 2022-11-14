Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 59.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,142,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 16.1 %

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.95. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.