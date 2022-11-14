Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 123,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

