Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 28.6 %

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.35 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

