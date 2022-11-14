Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,525 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,809 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 500,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 633,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

