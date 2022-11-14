Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,278 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matrix Service Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

