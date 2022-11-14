Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,182,000 after buying an additional 867,963 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:DRD opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

