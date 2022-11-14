Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Ovid Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $112.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.