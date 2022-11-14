Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 114,057 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,057 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.