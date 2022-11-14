Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 244,911 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,911 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.28 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

