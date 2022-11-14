Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,330 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRFS opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

