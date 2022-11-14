Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,420 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Safeguard Scientifics ( NYSE:SFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

