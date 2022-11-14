Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,588 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Quanterix by 302.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

