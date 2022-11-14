Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,772 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIGR opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms recently commented on EIGR. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

