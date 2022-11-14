Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $169,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

