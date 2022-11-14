Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $46,000 Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 103,550 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
MEI Pharma Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
