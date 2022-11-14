Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 891,370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SunOpta by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SunOpta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 861,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at $727,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock valued at $884,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

