Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $86,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 111.0% in the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 487,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks Profile

NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.35 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

