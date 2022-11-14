Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $86,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 111.0% in the second quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 487,461 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Zymeworks Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.