Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATY. Roth Capital raised shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.26.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

