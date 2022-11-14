Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APYX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $70,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. JMP Securities cut shares of Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

