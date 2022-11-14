Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Star Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SGU. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Star Group Stock Performance

Star Group Announces Dividend

SGU opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $319.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

Star Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.