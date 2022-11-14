Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in GoldMining by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoldMining Stock Performance
NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoldMining (GLDG)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.