Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skillz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skillz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Skillz Stock Up 4.6 %

Skillz Company Profile

SKLZ stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $477.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

