Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 412,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.