Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 412,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Stories
