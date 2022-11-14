Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

