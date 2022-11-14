Credit Suisse Group Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $108.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.36.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in IAC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

