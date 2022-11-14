Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

