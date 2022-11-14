Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

CW stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

