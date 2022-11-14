D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.