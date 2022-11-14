DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 5.9 %

DISH Network stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 417,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,691. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.