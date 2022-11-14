Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.37 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.